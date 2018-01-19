Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Aaron Seth Taylor was charged on Jan. 2 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance; and offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense, both felonies.

• Howard Leeroy Husted was charged on Jan. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, third offense, a felony; and failure to maintain traffic lane, two counts; tail lamps required; and license plate lamp required, all misdemeanors.

• Eboni Shajuana Cockerham was charged on Jan. 5 with child abuse or neglect with prior conviction, a felony; and driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, a misdemeanor.

• Julie Kaye Edwards was charged on Jan. 8 with battery with use of a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Erin Rene Berkness was charged on Jan. 8 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Michael Gerardo was charged on Jan. 8 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Kenneth Avery Penner was charged on Jan. 8 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Steig DeSantis was charged on Jan. 8 with escape, two counts; possession of a controlled substance; and habitual criminal, two counts, all felonies; driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended and license plate lamp required, both misdemeanors.

• Felicia Rae Shepherd was charged on Jan. 9 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Heather Lee Dean was charged on Jan. 9 with offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense; attempted conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedule I or II), first offense, all felonies.

• Christopher Paul Tietjens was charged on Jan. 9 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Kelli C. L. Brewer was charged on Dec. 28 with battery upon an officer, a gross misdemeanor.

• Ann Landberg was charged on Jan. 4 with unlawful contact with child, a gross misdemeanor.

• Brett D. Bagley was charged on Jan. 8 with indecent or obscene exposure, a gross misdemeanor.

• Michelle Tobin was charged on Jan. 4 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

• Sharon Dakota Johnson was charged on Jan. 8 with drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, a misdemeanor.