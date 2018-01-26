Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Samantha A. Allen was charged on Jan. 11 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Rebecka Jane Ayers was charged on Jan. 11 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; unlawful trespass upon land and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Joseph Martin Little was charged on Jan. 12 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; failure to use turn signal; certain unlawful acts, two counts; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Sandra Townsend-Marsh was charged on Jan. 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Jay Riehm was charged on Jan. 17 with burglary, second offense; grand larceny of a motor vehicle; grand larceny, two counts; habitual criminal, all felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• John Sustrik III was charged on Jan. 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel Valencia was charged on Jan. 18 with preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor, a felony.

• John Joseph Itule Jr., was charged on Jan. 4 with giving marijuana to person under age 18, a gross misdemeanor and conspiracy to consume marijuana in moving vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Lucille Macias was charged on Jan.18 with unlawful trespass upon land and petty larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Kyle Brenten Shelton was charged on Jan. 18 with running at large and permitting or creating a condition resulting in an animal attacking a human being, both misdemeanors.