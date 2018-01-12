Nye County to host 3rd Annual Social Services Fair

The Nye County Health and Human Services Department is gearing up to host its 3rd Annual Social Services Fair this coming week.

Residents from all across the Pahrump Valley will have the opportunity to attend and learn all about the many services and resources that are available locally.

As a method of public outreach, the event is for anyone wishing to obtain information regarding resources, including seniors, parents and their families, individuals and everyone in between.

“There are so many resources in Pahrump that are unknown to the majority of the population. Come, explore and learn what is available for you and while there, participate in the raffle drawings and some exciting giveaways!” health and human resources officials encouraged the entire community.

There will be a variety of vendors participating at the social services fair. In past years, exhibitors have included organizations specializing in mental health, hospice care, child and family services, legal aid, veteran services, elderly services and many more.

The Nevada State Welfare program and Women, Infants and Children program are regular attendees and residents can expect to see representatives from the NyE Communities Coalition as well.

The Social Services Fair is set to take place Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino Events Center, located at 681 S. Highway 160. For more information contact Nye County Health and Human Services Eligibility Specialist Irene Dunlap at 775-751-7095 or email idunlap@co.nye.nv.us

