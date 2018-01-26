Nye County launches new taxpayer funded website redesign

Those visiting www.NyeCounty.net in the past week and a half may have been surprised to see a totally different format following the launch of the county’s newly redesigned website on Monday, Jan. 15.

The redesign has been a long time in coming and is anticipated to increase access to information pertinent to county residents.

“The website had not been modernized since it was first launched, approximately 13 years ago or so. Just the changes and advances in website design and efficiency in that time left the county overdue for the redesign,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly explained.

“Assistant County Manager Lorina Dellinger and myself worked with our longtime website partners, CivicPlus, on the redesign,” he said.

Knightly is in charge of oversight of the website.

According to information provided by Knightly in mid-2017, Nye County has a $12,000 per year contract with CivicPlus for website hosting and support. The new redesign by CivicPlus came at an additional cost of $13,000.

“Right now we have weeded out a lot of old links and updated outdated information. It is a continuing process,” Knightly stated of the new format. “The website will grow, new features, such as a more efficient business license portal, are being planned. Part of this project is about increasing the usability by visitors to the website, which will help increase openness and transparency.”

The new website greets visitors with a main page displaying various photos taken around the county. Knightly noted that the photos on the main page are a part of the new design that he is very pleased with as it provides an opportunity to display images of the county’s many locations and attributes.

“One feature I am proud of is the ability to feature photos on the website,” Knightly stated. “The banner at the top is a slideshow with some of the photos taken by county employees. The ability to change and rotate photos will keep the pages fresh while highlighting some of the interesting and beautiful sites in the county through county employee eyes.” Residents can even click on the main page photos to learn where in Nye County they were taken.

A plethora of menu links are also available for residents to choose from.

There are links detailing the latest actions taken by the Nye County Commission, other county news of interest and a variety of “Quick Links” that are meant to allow residents to find exactly what they are looking for quickly. A calendar of events, contact information, links for various county departments and more have been incorporated into the redesign as well.

“I love the new website and am glad that we are putting our best face forward by providing a site that is more user-friendly and visually appealing. Kudos to our staff who have spent hours on this project,” new Nye County Manager Tim Sutton said of the redesign.

Anyone who encounters a problem with the newly redesigned website can contact Knightly at 775-751-4282 or via email at aknightly@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes