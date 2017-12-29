Nye County official arrested on drug charge

A Nye County government department head is facing a drug charge.

Timothy Carlo, 41, director of Nye County Public Works, was arrested Dec. 21, following what was initially described as a domestic disturbance at an East Zolin Avenue residence in Pahrump, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported via a news release.

Carlo was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where he was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

He posted $5,000 bond on Dec. 21 and was released from the jail, the county clerk’s office reported Thursday.

Carlo, who has been employed with the county for more than 20 years, has been public works director for 16 months, according to Nye County officials, who declined to comment on Carlo’s current employment status.

An attempt to contact Carlo for comment was unsuccessful. A phone number for him could not immediately be located.

His initial Pahrump Justice Court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Feb. 20.

Arrest details

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office Declaration of Arrest document stated that deputies were dispatched to the residence just before 2:30 p.m.

The document also stated that a female had locked herself in a room while the male, identified as Carlo, was upset and hearing voices.

Nye County dispatchers noted that Carlo was overheard during the phone call yelling at the woman, authorities reported. Upon arrival, deputies met with the woman, who was identified as the victim, according to the arrest document.

The woman told the deputies that not only did Carlo display signs and symptoms of illicit drug use, he was also allegedly “hanging around other drug users,” the arrest document states.

After speaking with the woman, deputies then made contact with Carlo, the arrest document noted.

“I was informed by my sergeant and lieutenant that Timothy Carlo admitted to them that he had used methamphetamine recently,” a deputy stated in the arrest report. “I asked the suspect if he would consent to provide a urine sample in a cup in order to confirm if he was presently under the influence of a controlled substance, in which he consented to provide a urine sample.”

The report went on to state that Carlo provided a urine sample that subesquently tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the arrest report states.

Reaction to arrest

By and large, county officials have remained tight-lipped on the news, other than to acknowledge Carlo’s arrest, while referring specific inquiries to the county’s personnel policy manual.

District IV Commissioner Andrew “Butch” Borasky said the news of Carlo’s arrest saddened him.

“I happen to think that it’s a bit premature for me to comment on the situation,” Borasky said.

“I won’t comment on this matter because right now it is an HR issue,” Borasky said on Wednesday.

Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen held a similar stance.

“That is a human resources issue right now and shame on anyone who does choose to comment on the matter at this time,” Schinhofen said.

Commissioner Lorinda Wichman said she’s known Carlo and his family for many years.

Though she did not speak about the arrest, Wichman provided a few personal comments on Carlo’s situation.

“Whatever kind of help that Tim needs, I hope that we are able to assist him to get things back on track,” she said on Wednesday. “I have known Tim personally for many years. He has been to my home and spent the weekend up here a while back. We have had his family here for weekends.”

Wichman also praised Carlo’s work ethic with the county during the time she’s known him.

“I think Tim has provided Nye County with a fantastic job over the years,” she said. “I think he has done a great job for us and again, I am hoping that he can get his issues straightened out and come back to us really quick. I cannot comment any further, simply because, there are procedures and protocols that we have to go through as a board.”

Messages were left Thursday for Commissioners Donna Cox and John Koenig.

County policy

According to the website Transparent Nevada, Carlo maintained an annual total pay with benefits, amounting to $144,315.22, for the year 2016. Regular pay in 2016 was listed at about $97,000.

Though the incident allegedly occurred away from Carlo’s work site, Nye County may take whatever legal means are necessary to determine whether alcohol or illegal drugs are located or being used on county property, and may call upon law enforcement authorities to conduct an investigation if deemed necessary, according to the Nye County Personnel Policy Manual.

Additionally, any employees in violation of the policy will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

Evidence obtained from a motor vehicle citation, an arrest, or a criminal conviction for use or possession of illegal drugs or being under the influence, the county may direct an employee who has tested positive to submit to an evaluation by a substance abuse professional.

The evaluation will attempt to determine the extent of the employee’s use of or dependence on the abused substance(s) and, if necessary, recommend an appropriate program of treatment.

The employee also has the option for a drug retest no later than 72 hours after a positive drug test.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes