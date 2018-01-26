Nye County selects former manager Pam Webster for vacant Treasurer seat

Nye County Treasurer Richard Billman officially resigned earlier this month and the Nye County Commission has decided to appoint former Nye County Manager Pam Webster, who retired from her managerial post just weeks ago, as interim head of the treasurer’s office.

There were three total letters of interest submitted to the county for the open position, including those from Webster, Elizabeth Schwinkendorf and Stephen Balint.

Balint detailed 13 years of direct financial experience as a senior level manager in the banking industry, along with a host of other experience in managing multi-million-dollar budgets and the securing of various licenses.

Schwinkendorf provided information on her past job experience dating back to the 1980s. The most recent included eight years with Markem Financial Services Inc. where she was an escrow officer and five years at the law office of Lillian J. Donohue where she filled the position of attorney assistant.

In Webster’s letter of interest, she explained that she had been approached by Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman about a possible appointment as interim treasurer. She noted her 11-plus years as Nye County Comptroller as well as her stint as county manager, positions which provided her with an intimate familiarity with Nye County finances.

Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky wasted no time in putting forward a motion to select Webster for the post.

“I think there is one person in the room who has the needed qualifications to jump in and take this job over in the next 11 months and get that office to where it needs to be, our former comptroller and former county manager Pam Webster,” Borasky stated.

Commissioner Dan Schinhofen agreed. “While I find the other candidates qualified, I believe Pam is eminently qualified. She knows county government, she knows county finance,” Schinhofen stated.

During public comment, Pahrump resident Kenny Bent raised a concern about the Public Employee’s Retirement System (PERS), a concern that commissioner Donna Cox seemed to share. Cox questioned whether Webster would be getting two separate PERS accounts. Nye County Human Resources Director Danelle Shamrell replied that Webster was not collecting PERS payments at that time.

Cox did not seem assuaged and she pressed for further clarification. “We will continue to contribute towards PERS on her behalf just like for anybody else,” Shamrell said. Cox then repeated her question regarding whether Webster would receive two retirements.

Shamrell assured, “My understanding is that she will not be drawing two. That could be something that happens with other positions, that could happen. But not in this case.”

The motion to appoint Webster as interim treasurer passed with all in favor.

Billman’s term of office is not set to expire until the beginning of 2019, so Webster will be taking over his duties until that time. However, the resident who ultimately holds the seat of treasurer from 2019 to 2022 will be determined by the voters themselves during the 2018 election.

Webster stated that at this time, she does not have any plans to make an official bid for the treasurer’s seat during the election.

However, Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky has announced that he will be seeking the position of Nye County Treasurer this year.

