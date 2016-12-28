Nye County Sheriff’s deputy injured in rear-end crash

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured over the weekend after his vehicle was struck by a motorist.

On Christmas evening a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was rear-ended on North Highway 160 and Irene Street by a driver while waiting for traffic.

According to the sheriff’s office, a third vehicle trying to avoid hitting the patrol car ended up striking the truck that rear-ended the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was transported to Desert View Hospital with minor injuries and was released later Sunday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is overseeing the crash investigation.

