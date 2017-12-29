Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Pahrump area

Area households wanting to dispose of that now obsolete Christmas tree have a few options.

Officials at Pahrump Valley Disposal announced they expect to see many trees along the curbside of its customers as early as next week.

Pahrump Valley Disposal Office Manager Nicole Moore said in order to be removed, all natural Christmas trees must be decoration-free, including artificial snow.

“We accept natural Christmas trees only,” Moore said. “You have to make sure that your tree is clean of decorations, meaning no ornaments, no tinsel or hooks. Those all have to be removed. For the first two weeks after Christmas, there will be no fee associated to pick them up.”

Additionally, Moore said the trees must be cut down to a manageable size for removal.

“You can leave your cut trees bundled outside next to their trash can if the trash container is full of trash,” she said. “They do have to be cut in three-foot sections and stacked neatly next to your garbage container,” she noted. “It should be no higher than the trash container.”

For those who are not Pahrump Valley Disposal customers, Moore mentioned an option for anyone wanting to dispose of their old Christmas trees.

“People are more than welcome to use the landfill,” Moore said. “With that option, the tree does not have to be cut down. They can just strap it on their car or in the bed of their pickup truck and haul it on up. Ideally, we would prefer to have the ornaments and tinsel removed if people take their tree to the landfill because it does go through a chipper.”

The town’s landfill is located at 1631 E. Mesquite Ave., off north Nevada Highway 160.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Moore cautioned residents not to drop their trees off at the recycling bin in the Walmart parking lot, as it is reserved for recycling products other than Christmas trees.

