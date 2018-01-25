Pahrump 4-H celebrates opening of its Little Free Library

Leadership at Pahrump 4-H, several local youths involved in the organization and members of the community gathered to celebrate the opening of a Little Free Library in mid-January.

Jamie Domina, a leader at Pahrump 4-H who spearheaded the idea, cut the ribbon on Jan. 15 in front the library, which sits in the parking lot just north of the Pahrump 4-H’s Annex building at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

“We are awaiting our Little Free Library bookmarks that will go in there, and we have a charter sign that will go in there as well,” Domina said.

This is the first registered library of its kind in Pahrump, Domina added.

Once the library is registered and receives its sign, it will be listed on Google Maps, she said.

The structure stands about six feet tall, has a tiled roof and will never close.

Those interested in checking a book out can open the front door of the library, where they will find three shelves with books to choose from.

The idea is to exchange a book you bring with you for another inside the library, though it doesn’t always have to work like that, according to Domina.

“If you have a book that you don’t really read, you’re welcome to put it in there,” Domina said. “If you don’t have a book with you, though, still, take a book with you that you would like to read.”

“If you read it, and you decide it’s something that you would read more, keep it; and whenever you get a chance, stick another book in there,” Domina said.

The idea for the library was sparked in September when Domina had just come back from a trip to Mississippi, where that style of library is very prevalent. The idea sounded agreeable to Pahrump 4-H’s Community Club and Stormy Ingersoll, coordinator at 4-H.

Many of 4-H’s clubs left their mark on the library.

Designs by Pahrump 4-H’s many clubs were inscribed on the sides and back of the library. The reptile club, the dance fitness club, the livestock club and others all left their mark.

After interest was declared, the next step was to get funding, which was given by the Pahrump Master Gardeners and the Community Club.

With funding in place, people began to donate books for the library. Most of the shelves were filled to capacity during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Little Free Library has many titles to choose from and is open to adults as well as kids.

The top shelf is for adults. The middle shelf is more for young adults, with books for the little ones on the bottom, so the little ones can reach them, Domina said.

The variety of genres available include cookbooks, nonfiction and others.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes