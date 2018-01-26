Pahrump area agency hosting series of Life Skills classes

Grocery shopping, maintaining healthy nutrition habits and managing the family household budget each month may seem like a fairly common practice for most local residents, but that’s not always the case according to Kristy Mills, program manager for the Pahrump Family Resource Center.

As such, the facility located at 621 S. Blagg Road is hosting what’s known as the “Life Skills” course beginning today from noon to 2 p.m.

The program is an eight-week workshop covering the aforementioned subjects, as well as resume writing, work readiness, and stress reduction.

Mills noted that the course is structured for anyone 18 and over who is interested in learning and applying important life skills into their daily routine.

“It gives you information on basic needs and we have speakers coming in from different entities in Pahrump,” she said. “We have people coming in from local banks providing information on finances and budgeting. Some of the girls here at the office will also participate in the life skills courses. The course starts on January 26, and we offer it every Friday from noon to 2 p.m.”

Mills herself will discuss the “One Stop Book,” brimming with valuable information on various services available throughout the Pahrump Valley and Nye County.

“The book provides applications to help people with obtaining their identification card or applying for welfare,” she said. “We also have information to connect people with the NyE Communities Coalition for job and employment opportunities, as well as helping with filling out those applications.

“We walk you through the process, just to make sure you have everything you need when you go to these different agencies here in town. It just prevents people from running all over town trying to get that information together. That is why we call it the ‘One Stop Book’.”

Though the weekly courses are for those 18 and above, Mills said accommodations can be made for the younger set, looking to gain those essential life skills.

Child care, however, is not available during the classes.

“We do welcome people who are younger than 18, but they must have their parents with them,” she said. “Many people are getting on their feet at a younger age and we want them to possess those skills for when they get a little bit older. Anyone and everyone can benefit from Life Skills. There are a lot of things that are not taught in school. All participants will also have homework-type assignments once they leave the class.”

Additionally, Mills said there are no costs associated with participating in the program.

“Life Skills is funded through the Pahrump Family Resource Center,” she said. “We also have a lot of volunteers who come in and volunteer their time. We have gotten great feedback with our previous life skills courses, and I have had a lot of people tell me personally that they have taken previous life skills classes and they want to take it again. They said there were a few things they didn’t initially understand the first time around.”

For those who are in the midst of a personal transition, Mills said she is certain they would also benefit from the program.

“We also have a lot of people in a situation where one spouse or the other, took care of all of the finances, but are no longer doing that,” she said. “These classes teach skills that everyone needs when you are out and on your own taking care of yourself and/or your family. There are also a lot of little issues that many of us just don’t think about and Life Skills prepares people to meet those issues. The classes will be held here at 621 South Blagg Road and we have these life skills classes several times each year.”

For additional information or to register for the program, call 775-751-1118.

