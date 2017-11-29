Pahrump area man faces numerous charges

A Pahrump man faces at least a dozen various charges following his early morning arrest on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release stated two deputies were conducting a routine patrol of the Holiday Inn parking lot just after 3 a.m., when they observed a white Dodge Durango, sans current registration, traveling southbound on Shoshone Drive.

As the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver, who was identified as Michael Liebig, 21, the vehicle quickly and erratically sped away.

“Deputies then initiated a pursuit with the vehicle and the driver, who was identified as Michael J. Liebig,” the news release stated. “The pursuit lasted for several minutes until the driver rolled his vehicle while attempting to get away in the area of Basin Avenue and Emery Street.”

As deputies attempted to apprehend Liebig after he exited the vehicle, the release noted that Liebig began to resist their efforts, as they attempted to secure weapons the suspect had on his person.

At that time, deputies utilized a Taser to stop Liebig’s resistance.

Shortly thereafter, he was taken into custody.

The release went on to state that during a search of his person, deputies located drug paraphernalia along with methamphetamine residue.

“The deputies conducted a felony arrest and Liebig was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on the numerous charges and held on a $68,300 cash or bond bail amount.

