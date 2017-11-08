Pahrump business profile: Bekki Torreso

Bekki Torreso

Owner, Pahrump Valley Vapor: specializing in e-cigarettes

171 S. Frontage Rd. Suite #1

775-537-4138

Years in business: 5

Age: 43

Background: “I started out as a customer in Las Vegas. I was trained in how to mix the flavors in Las Vegas from the place that I had bought vapes from when I was buying vapor products. There is a lot to know and there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes.”

Personal: “We have two kids that are fairly young, so I would say I don’t have that much time to relax, but we like to have movie night with the kids and watch a good movie and eat popcorn.”

First job: “I worked at the old Red Rock Theater on Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas.”

Business climate: “What makes us stand out from other shops is that we custom blend our own flavors and all our flavors are registered with the FDA. That is normally not done in regular vapor shops. I think we also excel in customer service. I make a point of getting to know our customers. We are a family-run shop too.”

