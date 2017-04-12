Pahrump Community Easter Picnic returning to town

The annual Pahrump Community Easter Picnic returns on Saturday at a brand new venue.

Petrack Park at 150 N. Highway 160 will be the new home for the free event.

NyE Communities Coalition Project Coordinator Linda Wright said she’s hoping for another large turnout this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the coalition’s Holiday Task Force and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, known as PDOP.

Families can enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments, including ice cream, cotton candy and kettle corn.

A solar cooking demonstration is also scheduled throughout the day.

“We have over 20 organizations participating this year and we still have PDOP on board, who are our co-sponsors,” she said. “We are bringing back the Easter Turtle Train, which is what PDOP has set up, so kids can take rides around the park. We will also have a petting area for the children with different kinds of animals, which was sponsored by RNG Farms.”

ALTERNATIVE EASTER EGG HUNT

In years past, officials hosted an actual Easter egg hunt for kids to enjoy.

This year, however, will be slightly different to the benefit of all, Wright noted.

“In lieu of a traditional Easter egg hunt, we will have an Easter egg scramble,” she said. “Instead of having the Easter egg hunt, where it was a free-for-all, we have it set up where children and parents actually speak with the numerous vendors and organizations, to get information from them, and that’s when they will get their egg from that organization.”

Additionally, the Easter Bunny is scheduled to make an appearance on Saturday.

“He will be walking around the park speaking to the kids and he might have something special for them,” she said. “There will also be a bounce house and face painting at the park. It’s going to be more of a community, family picnic day. The entire event is absolutely free for everyone.”

Last year more than 1,500 guests attended the community picnic, which necessitated the change of venue this year from Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

“Petrack Park is more spread out so we can have a little bit more room, so it should be a lot more fun,” Wright said. “We’ve been doing this for more than 10 years, and it’s just our way of giving back to the community for being there and supporting us. We are also looking for new people to join our committee, and we will have a Holiday Task Force booth set up for anyone who is interested in joining our committee.”

