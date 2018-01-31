Pahrump crews respond to crashes, fire, dog bite

Two vehicle crashes and facial trauma sustained from a dog bite were among the more serious responses for area emergency crews in the past week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews were summoned to south Highway 160 on Wednesday, Jan. 24, for a rollover crash just after 9 p.m.

The multiple-rotation crash occurred near mile marker 40 in Clark County, where at least one person was entrapped inside the vehicle.

“Crews arrived on location and found the vehicle well off the roadway in an upright position,” Lewis said. “We did our scene size-up and found that the driver was medically entrapped inside the vehicle. Our heavy rescue apparatus was assigned to the extrication and a medic was assigned to patient care. We also brought in Mercy Air-21 to the scene where patient care was transferred to Mercy Air crews and that patient was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Fire gets out of control

On Friday, fire crews responded to a brush fire in the area of Ash Meadows near Devils Hole, just before 12:30 a.m.

“While responding, crews were notified that the fire, which originally had started off small in nature, was growing in size,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, crews found just under one acre of a groundcover fire. The investigation revealed that it was an intentional act, however, it was not to cause damage. It was actually started by a person who had run out of fuel and lit the fire to keep warm. That fire then extended beyond his control. Upon arrival, fire crews were able to control the fire with no further extension, and there were no injuries reported.”

Car hits power pole

On Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the area of Highway 372 near Bannavitch Street for a single-vehicle crash just before 3:30 a.m.

“We were also notified by Valley Electric Association’s emergency dispatch that there was a local power outage in that same area,” Lewis said. “We thought that the vehicle had most likely impacted a power pole and we notified crews to exercise caution because we didn’t know if we were going to have downed power lines across the roadway.”

Upon arrival, Lewis said crews found that the vehicle had completely knocked down a power pole, where downed power lines were running alongside the roadway.

The collision also caused a brief power outage.

“The patient was actually found on top of one of those power lines but fortunately it was de-energized as a result of the impact,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly removed the patient from harm’s way to an ambulance where that patient was assessed and determined that he met flight criteria. Mercy Air 21 was brought to the scene where patient care was transferred and that patient was flown to trauma.”

Child suffers dog bite to face

On Sunday, Mercy Air crews were summoned to the 2700 block of West Gally Road for a 12-year-old child who sustained serious facial trauma from a dog bite just before 1 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews investigated and found that the severity of the facial trauma warranted flight,” Lewis said. “Mercy Air 21 was brought to the general area where patient care was transferred and that patient was flown to UMC Pediatric Trauma.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. OnTwitter:@pvtimes