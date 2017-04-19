Pahrump crews respond to vehicle collision, fires

Back-to-back vehicle collisions sent Pahrump fire crews into action last Monday, April 10.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the intersection of Jane Street and Paiute Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a two-vehicle accident with moderate damage to both vehicles,” he said. “There were injuries, however, both refused medical transport. Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.”

SECOND COLLISION

Roughly 30 minutes later fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Paiute Boulevard and Homestead Road for another collision just before 5 p.m.

“Crews arrived on location and found a T-bone type collision,” Lewis said. “There were moderate injuries, but both parties declined medical transport.”

STRUCTURE FIRES

On Wednesday, April 12, emergency crews responded to a structure fire along the 2200 block of East Bruce Street following reports of a structure fire just after 10 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found smoke showing from a motorhome/camper which was used as a fixed structure,” Lewis said. “The investigation revealed that a malfunctioning microwave oven had caused a small fire within the appliance. It did not extend to the immediate structure however there was a smoke condition that was ventilated by fire crews.”

On Saturday April 15, fire crews responded to another report of a structure fire along the 2700 block of North Blagg Road just before 4 a.m.

“Upon arrival, we found an accessory building on the rear of the property which was fully involved,” Lewis said. “There was no extension to the primary commercial dwelling. The fire was quickly controlled with no injuries, and is under investigation.”

MUTUAL AID ASSIGNMENT

On Sunday, fire crews were dispatched for a mutual aid assignment in the area of Death Valley just after 5 p.m.

“We were dispatched as part of a mutual aid assignment to rendezvous with medical units in the area of Death Valley Junction,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival we found it was part of a head-on collision that occurred in Death Valley National Park.”

Lewis said at least four patients were on scene waiting for medical treatment.

“Two were considered serious, and two were critical,” Lewis said. “Mercy Air 21 was flown to the initial assignment further out in Death Valley. We brought Mercy Air 7 to our assignment. The other patient was transported to Desert View, and was later transported via an inter-agency transport to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

