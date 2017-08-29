Pahrump fire crews endure busy week

A standard vanity mirror is believed to be the cause of a vehicle fire in the Smith’s grocery store parking lot on Thursday morning Aug. 17.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the north end of the parking lot just after 11 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found an interior fire that was easily extinguished with no further extension,” he said. “Their investigation revealed that a mirror placed on the front seat of the vehicle, caught the sun’s rays and ignited the interior of that vehicle. There were no injuries reported.”

Multi-vehicle crash

Also on Thursday, fire crews were summoned to the area of Highway 372 at Linda Street for a multi-vehicle collision after 12 p.m.

“This ended up being a four-vehicle accident,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, there were several people who were injured and were transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Structure fire

On Saturday, Aug. 19, fire crews were dispatched for a structure fire on Linda Street just after midnight.

“There were multiple addresses provided as possible locations for this unknown type fire,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived in the area and found a fifth-wheel trailer fully involved, which had extended to the primary double-wide manufactured dwelling and an accessory outbuilding used as a woodshed, as well as a closely located motorcycle.”

Lewis said crews commenced both an exterior attack on the fifth-wheel trailer while commencing an interior attack on the primary dwelling.

“They were able to halt the forward progress of the fire within the primary dwelling,” he noted. “The fifth-wheel trailer and the motorcycle were a total loss. The accessory building was saved. There were no injuries, however, one person was medically evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation. That fire is under investigation.”

More crashes

Also on Saturday, fire crews were summoned to the area of Sycamore Street and Calvada Boulevard for an injury motor vehicle collision just before 3 p.m., whereupon arrival, crews found the accident as described, but learned there were actually no injuries.

On Sunday evening, Aug. 20, fire crews were dispatched to an injury motor vehicle accident in the area of Interceptor Street and Highway 160.

“While crews were responding, it was upgraded to a rescue assignment as a deputy was on location reporting that a person was trapped inside the overturned vehicle,” Lewis said. “We added additional resources including heavy rescue apparatus and myself. Upon arrival, we found the vehicle resting upon its roof. The deputy had successfully removed the patient just prior to our arrival. That patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes