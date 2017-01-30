Pahrump man arrested after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor

A Pahrump man was arrested Sunday for allegedly propositioning a minor for sex.

Robert Michael Pearson, 48, was taken into custody by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and charged with preliminary felony counts of in engaging soliciting for prostitution with minor (x2) and being a habitual criminal.

On Sunday night sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Tonya Drive in reference to a report of an adult male soliciting a minor female for prostitution.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the juvenile female victim, who said that she was solicited for sex by Pearson. The juvenile victim explained Pearson was a friend of her family member and that he had approached her and asked her to have sex with him for $1,000.

The juvenile victim said after she declined Pearson’s offer of sex for money, that he asked her if she knew someone that was between 16 and 18 years of age, that would have sex with him.

Pearson allegedly told the victim that he would pay $5,000 to the 16-to-18-year-old if she could find someone who would agree to have sex with him for money, according to the arrest report.

The juvenile victim said she declined all offers of solicitation or assisting Pearson in solicitation with another female.

Pearson was located and was arrested and transported to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked on the three preliminary felony charges. Pearson is being held on $205,000 bond.

