Pahrump man faces numerous charges linked to alleged home invasion

Nye County deputies said Pahrump resident Justin Layland, 34, was not pulling a prank when he allegedly barged into a residence while pointing a firearm at a man on April 1.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on the 1000 block of Red Butte Avenue.

A sheriff’s office news release stated the investigation began when a woman at the home called 911 to report the crime.

“Layland had forcibly entered a woman’s residence and pointed a firearm at her boyfriend,” the release stated. “Deputies and detectives who responded found that Layland had already fled the scene with his wife, who had apparently accompanied him to the victims’ residence. The victims were unharmed during the incident.”

As detectives looked further into the incident, it was learned that Layland is prohibited from possession of firearms.

SUSPECT LOCATED

As a result, the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at Layland’s residence on the 2000 block of River Plate Drive in Pahrump, where detectives seized the necessary evidence and placed Layland under arrest on April 3.

“He was subsequently booked on the above listed charges and is being held on bail in the amount of $20,000,” the release stated. “The investigation is ongoing.”

All told, Layland faces charges ranging from home invasion, burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wesley Fancher at 775-751-7000, option 5, or email or by email at NCSODetectives@co.nye.nv.us

