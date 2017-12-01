Pahrump Moose Lodge seeks new members

It’s described as a longtime international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for the young and old, while bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.

Locally, the Pahrump Moose Lodge, located at 1100 Second St., consists of roughly 415 male members, while the number of women belonging to the organization also stands at more than 400 members as well.

At present, Pahrump resident Jim Cornell is a trustee of the local organization.

Cornell, who has been associated with the Pahrump Moose Lodge since 1991, holds the highest degree of the order, known as the Pilgrim Degree of Merit.

He said those who are interested in becoming a member of the lodge must be sponsored by a member.

“Any current member of the Pahrump Moose Lodge who is in good standing can sponsor you,” Cornell said. “You attribute information as to your positions and how you feel about the lodge. Your personality is one important criteria. We do investigate applicants just to make sure that we get those who we want to be in our membership.”

The Pahrump Moose Lodge provides numerous services within the community. In the past, the order has supported the Pahrump Senior Center, Nye County Search and Rescue, along with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the Lions Club, and the Nye County School District’s Homeless Children Fund.

The local Disabled American Veterans Chapter and the Relay For Life Special Olympics, have also been past beneficiaries.

“We donate the food items for their respective donation dinners, whether it be Chicken ala King, spaghetti dinners and such,” Cornell noted. “All of the profits generated go to designated organizations that we are doing it for. We are funded by donations from within the community.”

Just recently, the organization hosted yet another school district fundraiser.

The history of the local lodge dates back more than 40 years.

Posted on the lodge’s website, it was in early 1977, when Clark (Cal) Mattice started gathering new members to develop a charter for the Pahrump Moose Lodge.

Due to an abrupt illness, Mattice was forced to recruit some help to complete the task.

“He “conned” Robert (Bob) Chaffee into helping him, where it took two and a half years to get the required number of members to charter the lodge,” according to the website. “Pahrump Lodge # 808 was instituted on January 19, 1980, at what is now known as the Bob Ruud Community Center by Regional Director Robert E. Steffler.”

The staff performing the initial enrollment arrived from the Las Vegas Moose Lodge #1763.

Additional area lodges present for the ceremony traveled in from Henderson, Nevada, Pomona, Long Beach, and Hollywood, California, where roughly 200 people were in attendance.

On August 22, 1981, the Pahrump Lodge was honored with the institution of Pahrump’s Chapter #141, Women Of The Moose, where Rita Ann Slutz and Mary Jane Dysert-Mock were named as the first senior regent, and first recorder, respectively.

The Pahrump Moose Lodge did indeed experience a few problems and growing pains during its first few years of operations.

“We had a piece of land donated to the lodge but the neighbors did not want it located there,” the website noted. “Eventually we acquired the current location and began raising funds to build our current building.”

The site of the current lodge came about throughout 1986 and early 1987, via donations, and was followed by the official grand opening in July 1987.

At the time, the contractors involved were Wulfenstein Construction, Bolling Construction, Weber Concrete, Stuart Electrical Services and general contractor David Hornback.

The roof of the building was completed by Lloyd Elliott Roofing Company at a cost of materials only.

“Through donations, the membership built the facility that we are in right now, Cornell said. “We did it a little bit at a time, and in 1987, we moved it to our current location, where we have been ever since.”

All of the above services were donated, along with many hours donated by members to finish the construction.

Over the past 30 years, the lodge has seen its share of ups and downs, just as any other new organization.

Cornell, meanwhile, said those who want additional information on becoming a member of the Pahrump Moose Lodge can contact him at 775-764-9376, or stop by the 1100 Second St. location and speak to any member.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes