Pahrump Nugget upgrades the casino’s table games pit

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel-Casino has redesigned the property’s table games pit, adding new games, upgrading the entertainment features, and giving the space an all-new décor, officials announced this week.

The investment enhances the community’s only casino with live table games, they said.

The new table games pit is opening in time for the New Year’s holiday celebration.

The Pahrump Nugget added new table games developed by Galaxy Gaming that operate in conjunction with the property’s seven blackjack tables, one craps table and one roulette table. New tabletop felt was designed for the all the games and the area was reconfigured. The casino’s cage facility was also upgraded.

Above the table games pit, the Pahrump Nugget suspended ten 65-inch high-definition televisions that allow guests the opportunity to enjoy the latest sporting events or news programs while they gamble.

“It is prudent that we continually revisit our casino offerings and update our gaming area,” Pahrump Nugget General Manager Jeremy Jenson said in a statement. “As the only casino in Pahrump to offer live table games, it is important that we provide our guests with the best possible gaming experience.”

The new table games offered in the casino include “High Card Flush,” where the objective is to obtain multiple cards in the same suit, and “Heads-Up Hold ‘em,” a game played against the dealer that is based on the popular “Texas Hold ‘em” poker game. “Heads-Up Hold ‘em” is awaiting Nevada regulatory approval.

The Pahrump Nugget is adding two blackjack side bets. “Bust Bonus” allows players to bet that the dealer’s hand will bust after the dealer’s up-card is dealt. In “21 Plus 3,” the player wins their wager if their two cards, plus the dealer’s up-card, form a three-card poker hand of a straight or better.

Pahrump Nugget is also offering three progressive jackpot features to blackjack, “Heads Up Hold’em,” and “High Card Flush.”