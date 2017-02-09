Pahrump pair arrested on kidnapping charges

Two Pahrump residents were arrested last week after allegedly holding a woman against her will for a week.

Calvin Beasley and Samantha Keys were taken into custody Feb. 3 and charged with various preliminary felony counts. Both suspects were charged with first-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen property and false imprisonment. Beasley was also charged with possessing a gun by a prohibited person and failure to appear after bail.

On Feb. 2, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2300 block of East Lewis Street after they relayed information that someone was going to try and pick up a female who was being held against her will and that a suspected shooter was going to be standing in the street waiting for the person’s arrival.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they came into contact with a man dressed in all black, who said he was there to fix a car stereo of someone who lived in the home.

Two females, one who was Keys and the other the victim, came out of the residence and said they did not know what was going on and that there was no one else in the home.

After being separated to conduct interviews, the victim said that she was forced to say no one was in the house and that there were two men with guns inside the residence that were not going to come out.

The following day, on Feb. 3, law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant on the residence due to the initial investigation and information that was learned.

The victim told deputies that she had been held against her will at the residence for the past week in the guest house of the property. She stated that she was in fear for her life as she was led to believe that Beasley and Keys were going to kill her, according to the arrest report.

The victim said that she tried to arrange being picked up and taken to Las Vegas by a friend, but was unable to leave due to the man being confronted and being involved in a physical confrontation upon his arrival, police said.

After the failed pick-up attempt, the victim said that Keys forced her to sit next to her in the living room and that Beasley allegedly began to load a firearm in front of her, while calling her obscene names and saying that he was going to have to kill her.

The victim then said that when the sheriff’s office came the day prior that the two suspects were questioning her, asking if she was an undercover informant. The two suspects then took her belongings away from her, including her cell phone, the victim said.

The sheriff’s office determined that the victim had been held against her will and told several times by Beasley and Keys, with threats of physical violence and death, that she could not leave.

The victim said she was scared for her life and thought that she would have been killed if the deputies didn’t show up when they did, the arrest report stated.

During the search, deputies discovered two firearms, one a .22 caliber Heritage revolver and a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in the closet of the master bedroom. Also discovered were two expired Nevada identification cards belonging to Beasley and Keys, along with mail addressed to them.

A records check showed that both items were reported stolen, with one being out of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the other out of Texas.

An additional 9mm pistol was discovered in a separate bedroom under old clothes, in addition to digital scales and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue on them, according to the arrest report.

A records check revealed that Beasley is a two-time convicted felon. Both charges were for a prohibited person being in possession of a firearm.

Beasley and Keys were arrested on the above charges and are currently in custody at the Nye County Detention Center. Beasley is being held on $223,270 bond and Keys is being held on $212,500 bond.

Contact reporter Mick Akers at makers@pvtimes.com. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.