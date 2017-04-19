Pahrump retailer supporting first responders

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews received an unexpected gift courtesy of a local retailer.

GNC Nutrition Center off Highway 160 south provided a large assortment of health products last week.

Manager Darcy Spalding said the action was directed by the company’s headquarters.

“Corporate sent it down to us and all of the stores in Las Vegas went to their fire stations as well,” she said. “We all did it about the same time and donated lean shakes, protein bars, meal replacements and coupons. Fire Chief Scott Lewis called me and was very grateful for the donation and the firefighters were very excited.”

Lewis acknowledged the gesture on behalf of his crew while noting the gesture was a complete surprise.

“It was completely unexpected,” he said. “They provided firefighters with supplemental materials to help us remain in the best shape possible while responding to emergencies occurring within our community. It worked out really well and actually, the supplements that they provided are regularly used by the firefighters.”

