Pahrump’s state legislators issue statement on SB21

CARSON CITY – Nevada Sen. Pete Goicoechea and Assemblyman James Oscarson released the following statement about Senate Bill 21, which seeks to abolish the Nye County Water District.

“This bill was brought to the Legislature by Nye County commissioners. They introduced it, and they support it. We believe that this is a decision best made by local government and those closest to the issue. Any indications otherwise are simply untrue. We both believe in local control of water resources, but we will defer to the county commission as to specific actions they wish to take. This is, after all, not a state issue but an issue of local government.”