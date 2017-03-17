Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 20 – March 24. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Pancakes and low-sodium sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fruit salad, navy bean soup;
Tuesday — Chicken cacciatore, glazed carrots, cucumbers in sour cream, whole wheat roll, rice pudding, soup;
Wednesday – Low-sodium ham steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Thursday — Spinach Alfredo, pasta, squash, salad, cake/fruit, black bean soup;
Friday – Sloppy joes, whole wheat bun, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; BP checks, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 20 – March 24:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Lemon baked fish, parsley buttered new potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, fresh fruit in season;
Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, blueberry yogurt, fresh orange;
Thursday — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, green salad, mixed berries;
Friday — Scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, hash browns, mixed fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 20 – March 24:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, green salad, mixed berries.