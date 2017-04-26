Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting

More signs show that the local economy is improving.

Officials with the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the owner of Fresh Image Salon on Monday.

Dore Foskey owns the business at 1141 S. Highway 160 after moving her business from a previous location in town.

She opened her doors at the new site April 1.

“You may recall I had a ribbon-cutting ceremony when I was on the far north end of town, but I have since relocated and I think this is a better location for me to service more customers. I am very happy about my new location. We are actually on Postal Road, in the same complex where the laundromat is located.”

Foskey, a licensed cosmetologist, said her specialty is hair extensions, where she routinely provides services for those who have lost their hair as a result of chemotherapy.

Additionally, she said she’s looking for others to join her team at the salon.

“I am looking for more stylists who have the capability to do makeup and eyelashes,” she said. “If anybody wants to be able to expand their business they can join me and my team. I will also be taking on an apprentice if anyone is interested in that field as well. With me being a licensed cosmetologist, I will be able to train the right person in that area.”

Recovering economy

Chamber of commerce Event Coordinator Vicki Hilling said she believes Foskey’s business can thrive in its new location.

“Dora has a great business going on here with beautiful decor inside,” she said. “She has a colorist and a couple of hairstylists. It’s a great location right here on Postal Road.”

Additionally, Hilling noted that the chamber has performed several recent ribbon-cutting ceremonies throughout the community.

“We have had a number of ribbon-cutting ceremonies just recently,” she said. “That tells me I think the economy is picking up and a lot of people are moving in and businesses are real busy. It’s a good thing. There are numerous benefits when a business owner becomes a member of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. It gives business owners a higher profile within the community.”

Foskey, meanwhile said the salon is preparing for Mother’s Day next month.

“We will certainly have some specials here in conjunction with that,” she said. “I opened here on the first of April and my birthday is on April 11th so this was a God-given gift to me to be able to have my salon open up at this time.”

Hours of operation at the salon are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

For additional information call Foskey at 775-513-1552.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes