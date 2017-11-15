Pahrump Valley Times holds sweet treat contest

The Pahrump Valley Times’ office was filled with several rows of baked treats on Monday as entrants of the publication’s annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Making Contest dropped off their creations to be judged.

Several judges tried cookies and other various sugary treats after the contest closed to entrants at noon on Nov. 13. Nearly two dozen people dropped off treats at the Pahrump Valley Times building at 1570 E. Highway 372, vying for the top three spots.

Winners were notified on Tuesday if their creation was chosen for the top spots. Prizes included a $50 gift certificate for first place, a $30 gift certificate for second and $20 for third.

Recipes will be published in the Holiday & Entertainment Guide on Nov. 22 in the Pahrump Valley Times along with photos. Employees of the Pahrump Valley Times and Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc., and their family members were not eligible to enter.

