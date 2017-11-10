Posted 

Photos: Work begins on historic building in Nye County

Special to Times-Bonanza Crews at work on the early 20th century Belvada building at 101 S. Main St. in Tonopah in October 2017. Developers Fred and Nancy Cline got approval from the town of Tonopah, who owned the property at the time, to purchase the building in 2014.

Special to Times-Bonanza A crane can be seen lowering the elevator at the Belvada at 101 S. Main St. in Tonopah in October 2017. The building was built in 1906 and had been blighted by the town of Tonopah and Nye County over the years, according to town records. The property is being refurbished by the Cline family, owners of the Mizpah hotel.

By Jeffrey Meehan
Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews were seen working at the Belvada property in Tonopah earlier this fall.

The Cline family, owners of the Mizpah and other developments in Tonopah, purchased the early 20th century building in 2014 from the town of Tonopah to bring it back to life.

According to reports in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Clines envisioned developing the property to include a hotel, retail and apartments.

Check the Tonopah Times-Bonanza &Goldfield News for updates as more information becomes available.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

 