Photos: Work begins on historic building in Nye County

Construction crews were seen working at the Belvada property in Tonopah earlier this fall.

The Cline family, owners of the Mizpah and other developments in Tonopah, purchased the early 20th century building in 2014 from the town of Tonopah to bring it back to life.

According to reports in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Clines envisioned developing the property to include a hotel, retail and apartments.

Check the Tonopah Times-Bonanza &Goldfield News for updates as more information becomes available.

