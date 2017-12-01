Pilot car at work along Highway 160 in Pahrump area

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to continue intermittent pilot car operations along Nevada Highway 160 between Betty Avenue and “Johnnie Curve” in Pahrump through 5 p.m. today.

Traffic restrictions are needed for painting stop bars and turn arrows, installing signs, and testing painted pavement stripe reflectivity as part of a $8.7 million 14-mile upgrade of Highway 160, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Road and Highway Builders is the general contractor.

Project plans call for mill-and-overlay improvements for a rejuvenated driving surface between East Basin Avenue to just north of Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump.

Other work entails adding two flashing arrow solar-powered signs to “Johnnie Curve” as well as a high-friction surface to prevent skidding, plus widening and lengthening the turn pocket at U.S. Highway 95 and Highway 160 for a safer, more efficient highway-to-highway connection.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible, NDOT said.