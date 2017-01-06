Pleasant weekend leads to early week rain chances in Pahrump

After a fairly pleasant weekend, the work week will begin with a strong chance the area will see some precipitation come Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will start out with a few breezes, but otherwise sunny, with a high around 49 degrees. Overnight, the low will dip down to 21 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with high temperatures topping out at 54 degrees and 60 degrees respectively for Pahrump. Overnight lows will fall to 42 degrees Saturday and 47 degrees Sunday night.

Monday will bring with it a shot of showers as Chris Outler, National Weather Service meteorologist, says a system will move in from the west.

“Sunday we have about a 60-percent chance of rain,” Outler said. “A storm that’s coming off the Pacific Ocean, one that’s bringing California the major rainfall that they’re going to be getting over the weekend will move through. But we are only getting a quick shot at it.”

Outler said that the anticipated rainfall for Monday is anywhere between a .10 and .25 of an inch.

Tuesday the chance of rain will hang on slightly, with a 20-percent chance of precipitation, mainly before noon.

Wednesday and Thursday will see clearing and highs of 60 degrees and lows of 44 degrees both days.

