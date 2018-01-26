Preparations underway for housing, commercial project at Spring Mountain

The Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club’s housing and commercial projects are edging closer to having the infrastructure laid for development.

Bryan Wulfenstein, owner of JCT Construction LLC, said his company is planning for a March 15 completion date on the main distribution loop for water for the facility’s residential development, Spring Mountain Estates, and commercial developments.

Wulfenstein said his company is also working on water infrastructure, including two 550,000-gallon water storage tanks, which are planned to be completed in about a month, he said.

The two water storage tanks and utility infrastructure began in various parts of 2017. The final subdivision map gained approval by the Nye County Commission in January 2017 on Spring Mountain’s planned 77 residential lots, five common lots and one open space lot, documents from Nye County show.

A closer look

Spring Mountain gained approval for its final subdivision map on Jan. 17, 2017 for what’s known as the Spring Mountain Estates.

At that same meeting, the racetrack also named its residential streets in a consistent fashion with the surrounding business. According to Nye County documents, the street names included Spring Mountain Boulevard, Octane Court, Radial Court and others.

Under the terms of the approval between Nye County, Spring Mountain Raceway LLC and Double M Construction Inc., the developer of the residential lots, several improvements were planned for Spring Mountain.

According to county documents, that included the completion of water supply systems, sanitary sewer systems, stormwater management works, street improvements, utilities and surveying.

The estimated costs for these improvements were $1.28 million, according to the documents in Nye County.

The water storage tanks that will service Spring Mountain crossed a major hurdle in August 2016 when the Nevada Public Utilities Commission approved Utilities Inc. of Central Nevada, now Great Basin Water Co., to expand its water service territory by 120 acres.

With this action, Great Basin was allowed to construct a stand-alone water and wastewater infrastructure and associated facilities. Spring Mountain, however, was still required to pay all associated costs for development of this infrastructure, Great Basin officials stated in a Sept. 2, 2016 Pahrump Valley Times article.

According to the PUCN, infrastructure improvements included, on top of the two water storage tanks, two production wells, a potable water booster pump station and 14,000 feet of transmission line.

The project was pegged to service the roughly 80 residential lots and an additional 40 commercial water and wastewater customers.

Spring Mountain has projected commercial projects such as a movie theater, hotel, offices and restaurants would also be coming to the property.

