In Profile: Eric Scott

Eric Scott

Steaks &Beer

Open daily 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

79 Old Spanish Trail Tecopa

702-334-3431

Age: 41

Years in business: 25

Background: “I have been a chef for 10-15 years. I have worked in Las Vegas casinos, the Caribbean and Nantucket. I was stagnant in Las Vegas and I came to Tecopa looking to do my own thing. I opened up a pizza place where there is now a McNeal’s Barbecue. I had to close that place and that wasn’t for lack of business. It was just I couldn’t negotiate the terms I wanted. Besides, I wanted to do more of a fine dining thing, and so I opened Steaks &Beer.”

Personal: “In my spare time I like to sit in the hot springs out here in Tecopa out at a place called the Second Wind, which is a little-known secret out here.”

First job: “My first job was working in a Chinese restaurant. I actually learned how to cook Chinese food then.”

Business Climate: “There isn’t that many places to eat out here in Tecopa. I have about 20 seats outside and a small space inside. In the summertime we close because it gets too hot. The steaks speak for themselves.”

