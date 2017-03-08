In profile: Justin Curnutt

Justin Curnutt

Health coach

Back to Roots

2341 E. Postal Road, Ste. B

775-419-6338

Age: 31

Years in business: “I have been a pharmacist for 5 years and the store has been open since last April.”

Background: “I have a doctorate in pharmacy and so I am not opposed to medicine. My interests have progressed into holistic medicine. My business blends both Western and Eastern medicine. Most of the medicine we have comes from plants, hence the name, ‘Back to Roots.’ Western medicine then takes those plants and makes the medicine 1,000 times stronger and takes out all the other natural ingredients that the plant provides and we wonder why we have side effects. I also hold classes here at the store.”

Personal: “I love living off the land. In my off time, I tend to my chickens and turkeys. I had a 60-pound turkey last year.”

First job: “My first job was working in a Blockbuster.”

Business climate: “People said another health store wouldn’t make it. I started this store off slow. My passion is teaching others how to keep healthy. And when I started talking to people about essential oils, for one, people started asking me where to get it. I did research on products and vet them all. I have even learned to make some. The business keeps growing.

