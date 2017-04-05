In profile: Sharon Mayfield

Master at Arms

921 S. Highway 160

775-751-1511

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Monday — Saturday

Sharon Mayfield,

manager

Age:64

Years in business: “I have been in the business for 34 years.”

First job: “I was a waitress and then worked for Fresno County for 10 years.”

Background: “My husband and I used to own our own gun shop in Fresno, California. We came out here three years ago. I work here and currently also teach classes in firearm safety for children, adults and I hold classes for women who want to learn to shoot. I have been teaching for 25 years now. I like to shoot .22 caliber pistols up to .45 caliber pistols. My favorite pistol to carry is a Sig Sauer P-938 pistol. It is light and has an aluminum frame and is a semi-automatic pistol. It easily fits into my purse. We love the new space here at the new store. My husband is a semi-retired gunsmith.”

Personal: “When I relax I love to read.”

Business climate: “We have gone from 1,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet and are selling way more guns now and carry more. We also have more classes here like concealed carry classes, and gunshot first-aid. The foot traffic has increased and we get more walk-ins from Front Sight now that we are more visible. We also carry more tactical gear and holsters...”