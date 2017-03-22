In profile: Sylvia Cross-Bias

Sylvia Cross-Bias

All About You Day Spa

1240 E. State St. Suite 108

775-537-8427

Open Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday by appointment.

Background: “I am an aesthetician and I take care of the upper levels of the skin. I do cleansing, light massage, LED light, microderm, lashes and I help people with problem acne. I have been doing this for 2 1/2 years. I got into this line of work when my father came down with skin cancer. I wanted to learn more about skin to educate other people. This is my first business. I want to provide a quiet, relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for people to come to and just relax noise free. We have extra insulation so people can have peace from the noise of the hair dryers. We also do massage, have two hair stylists and a makeup artist.”

Years in business: “I have been an aesthetician for 2 1/2 years.”

Personal: “I love spending time on the beach with the family, even if it is far away from here. I just like spending time with my three kids and husband.”

First job: “My first job was with a preschool, and I was a preschool teacher. I was a stay-at-home mom for 17 years and then went to school to do what I do now.”

Business climate: “I started this spa because Pahrump doesn’t really have one like this one. With Pahrump and how it’s grown, I feel it’s hard to take time to relax in general.”