Program offers $6 million in transportation enhancement funding for Nevada

Nearly $6 million in federal transportation funds for projects that improve non-motorized mobility, historic preservation for transportation-related projects, scenic accessibility, safe routes to school and more are available as the Nevada Department of Transportation accepts applications for Transportation Alternatives Program projects through Feb. 26.

The Nevada Department of Transportation made the announcement this week.

Government agencies, tribal governments, school districts, private schools and non-profit organizations such as charter schools can sponsor applications.

Each eligible application received will be evaluated using scoring criteria detailed on the application website. Projects require a minimum of 5 percent matching funds from the sponsor, and must be able to receive administrative clearance for a notice to proceed with construction within three years.

Under the program, there are two broad types of eligible activities: transportation infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects. Examples of infrastructure activities include constructed improvements for traffic calming, accessibility to scenic areas and environmental management.

Non-infrastructure projects include activities that improve the ability of kindergarten through eighth-grade students to bike or walk to and from school. More information on project eligibility requirements may be found on the application website.

Projects may be part of an existing planned project or a “stand-alone” project and must be publicly accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is estimated that $6 million will be available for these projects statewide over the next two years.

“TAP projects are meant to help communities create a unique identity and to foster an active, healthy lifestyle,” program manager Lewis Lem of NDOT said in a statement.

For detailed information regarding sponsor eligibility, project eligibility and applications instructions, visit www.nevadadot.com/tap