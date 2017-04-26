Quarter Auction helps Pahrump area’s youth golfers

Though the final numbers are still being tallied, the Annual Quarter Auction supporting the Pahrump Valley Youth Golf Program was well attended again this year, according to Quarter Auction Committee Member Sarah Hopkins.

“The event went great,” she exclaimed. “We had a full house and everything went over very well. As far as the 50-50 auction, we haven’t tallied up all of the dollars because we still had some that we were collecting for.

“So the total numbers have not come in yet on how much was raised,” Hopkins said. “We don’t have an exact number of how many attended, but we had 200 seats set up and I know that they were all full.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event at Mountain Falls Grill Room, Hopkins said, provides funding beyond the youth golf program, as it also goes to scholarship opportunities for Pahrump Valley High School students.

Hopkins is the wife of the high school’s boys golf coach, Bob Hopkins.

“This also helps with the middle and high school students who need bags, clubs, balls, or any of the other golfing accessories,” she said. “It also goes for scholarships as well, where every year we give away a $5,000 scholarship. We do this to provide scholarships and to keep the golf programs going each year.”

Ongoing support

More than 160 items were auctioned off during the event.

Hopkins noted that many of the items were donated, courtesy of area businesses and individuals.

“Bob has a lot of connections with golf courses in Las Vegas and they are more than happy to provide donations for this event,” she said. “Last year, we were able to bring in over $10,000.”

Hopkins also said she and she and her husband are proud to have been associated with the youth golf program for more than two decades.

“We have been doing this for 22 years, and we want to continue supporting the program because it’s one of the few things that kids can take part in each summer because there’s not really any other sports going on. We really appreciate the community’s support with all of this because we could not do this without the community.”

