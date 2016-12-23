Real estate community hosts holiday charity drive through Dec. 31

The spirit of giving is alive and well among members of the Pahrump Real Estate Advisory Council.

The group of five realty companies have combined their efforts to support several agencies and organizations in the Pahrump Valley, by way of a Christmas charity drive. The deadline for the drive is Dec. 31.

Walt Turner of Access Realty is president of the advisory council.

Turner said similar successful drives this holiday season involved last month’s Thanksgiving food drive courtesy of Pahrump’s Lisa Bond Real Estate, Nevada Realty’s supply drive for veterans in need, along with Gavish Realty delivering holiday pies to the fire department.

“We are all a collection of our local realtors who meet once a month and come up with activities and other ways to give back to the community,” he said. “There are various organizations around town where realty offices chose a specific charity they would like to help.”

Turner said Access Realty chose to support a community animal shelter.

“We chose Desert Haven Animal Society because there are a lot of pet lovers within the realtor organization and we all have a pet or two, or are familiar with the local animal shelters. We are trying to generate monetary donations as well as pet food and supplies.”

Turner said each real estate company in the valley has a drop-off area on site for those who wish to support their specific agency.

Lisa Bond Real Estate chose Pahrump’s Toys for Tots program and a senior angel tree, while Greenspan Brokerage chose Desert Haven and the Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, program.

Nevada Realty selected the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, while Gavish Realty chose the community’s Holiday Task Force, who is providing the Community Christmas Dinner on Monday at NyE Communities Coalition.

“Each real estate office sets up their own collection spots,” Turner said. “If someone would like to donate to any of these different organizations, they need to know where they can go in order to drop off their donations. We took recommendations among the advisory council regarding which ones we all would support.”

In addition to the respective supply drives, Turner said more than $3,000 was raised during the advisory council’s recent Christmas party.

Those funds will support the VFW Veterans Food Bank, the Pahrump Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program, along with the Pets Are Worth Saving and Desert Haven Animal Society.

“We will begin delivering the checks this week and all of the funds and supplies raised, remains right here in our community where it does the most good,” he said. “The Pahrump Real Estate Advisory Board has been operating for a couple of years. The more we grow, the bigger actions we can take with helping area agencies.”

For additional information on drop-off sites for the Christmas charity drive program, call Turner at 702 340-2900.

Access Realty is located at 2301 East Winery Road # 101.