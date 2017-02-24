Rep. Ruben Kihuen to visit Pahrump for NyECC tour Friday

Congressman Ruben Kihuen will visit Pahrump for tour of NyE Communities Coalition on Friday.

Kihuen’s tour will not be open to the public. The event will mark the congressman’s first official visit in Nye County since he was elected in November.

Kihuen kicked off his what is being called a “District Listening Tour” on Wednesday with a visit to Yerington. He is scheduled to appear in Pahrump for the tour on Friday and a public event in Mesquite on Saturday.

Kihuen will hold an open house on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at his district office located at 2250 North Las Vegas Blvd. in North Las Vegas. Kihuen and staff will assist constituents with casework, listen to their concerns, and share news from Washington, D.C., according to the press release.

Kihuen issued a statement regarding his listening tour in a press release.

“The 4th Congressional District is one of the most diverse in the country — urban and rural, White, African-American, Latino, and Asian, military, veterans, and civilians — stretching from Las Vegas to Ely. As I work to best represent my constituents, I could think of no better way to learn about their issues than coming directly to them. I look forward to hearing more about the needs of the district to amplify their voices in Washington D.C.”

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District includes parts of Clark County, all of Nye, Lincoln, Esmeralda, Mineral counties and the southern part of Lyon County.

According to the background information in Kihuen’s press release, the 4th Congressional District is home to more than 722,000 Nevadans and stretches from Las Vegas to Yerington in the west and north of Ely in the east.

Kihuen, a Democrat, is the first Latino congressman in Nevada’s history. He defeated freshman U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy in November.

Kihuen was elected to the state Assembly in 2006 and served two terms before running for the state Senate in 2010. He has also served as majority whip for the Democrats in the Senate in the 77th legislative session.

