Resort announces timeline for Pahrump area hotel, commercial projects

The landscape at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club is on track to see some changes.

John Morris, owner of the Spring Mountain race facility, announced the hotel, casino and restaurant project will start in the next few months during an event held by British supercar maker McLaren on Jan. 26.

Morris said that project will be completed by 2019.

The purchase of about 630 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is pegged to close in June, according to Morris.

The purchase was approved by the Nye County Commission in the fall of 2017.

That move paves the way for Morris to move forward on his planned expansion that will eventually bring 15 miles of track at the facility, which will make it the longest track in the world.

The longest track today is Germany’s Nürburgring, a 13.1-mile circuit in Nürburg, Germany.

That’s far from the original 2.2 miles that were laid in the facility’s beginnings in 2004, Bloomberg reported.

Infrastructure being laid

The announcement of moving forward on the casino, hotel and other projects comes as the water infrastructure is nearly laid for the residential and commercial projects being completed at the facility.

Bryan Wulfenstein, owner of JCT Construction LLC, told a reporter at the Pahrump Valley Times in January the main distribution loop for water is pegged for completion on March 15.

Two 550,000-gallon water storage tanks are also set to be completed in the next month.

Spring Mountain crossed a bridge in August 2016, with Great Basin Water Co.’s approval by the Nevada Public Utilities Commission to expand its service territory by 120 acres.

That led to Great Basin receiving the green light to construct a stand-alone water and wastewater infrastructure and associated facilities.

Housing and residential projects

The water infrastructure will connect and breathe life into the planned 77 residential lots, five common lots and one open space lot at the Spring Mountain facility.

The final subdivision map was approved on Jan. 17 for what will be known as Spring Mountain Estates.

The will lead to homes and streets being constructed that will have names such as Octane Court and Radial Court, along with Spring Mountain Boulevard.

The facility already contains more than 40 condos.

In 2014, Spring Mountain entered into a development agreement with Nye County that allows the facility to construct tens of thousands of square feet of office, retail and warehouse space.

