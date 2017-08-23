Road work continues on Nevada Highway 160 near Pahrump

A pilot car or escort vehicle safely is leading motorists through a road construction zone along Nevada Highway 160 between mile markers 24 and 27 near “Johnnie Curve” in Nye County, just north of Pahrump, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

The latest effort is to run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 25.

Traffic restrictions are required as part of $8.7 million of improvements to a 14-mile section of Highway 160 between East Basin Avenue to just north of Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump.

Road and Highway Builders is the general contractor.

Plans call for mill-and-overlay upgrades for a rejuvenated driving surface, plus adding two flashing arrow signs powered by solar panels to “Johnnie Curve” as well as a high-friction surface to prevent skidding, NDOT said.

Finally, the turn pocket at U.S. Highway 95 and Highway 160 is being widened and lengthened for a safer, more efficient highway-to-highway connection, NDOT said.

“This cost-efficient project is will extend the highway’s lifecycle while also creating a smoother and safer traveling experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in a statement.

The project is anticipated to finish by late October.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone, follow construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible.

NDOT said it works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Contact reporter David Jacobs at djacobs@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes