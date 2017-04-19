SBA road tour includes Nevada stop

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that its 11-state, 15-stop road tour will include a stop in Nevada.

The effort is led by the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The effort includes the participation from 11 other federal agencies.

This will be the third year of the SBA-led National Innovation Road Tour.

On May 2-5, federal agencies plan to travel to Boise, Idaho; Sandy, Utah; Las Vegas and Phoenix.

This year’s SBIR Road Tour is called “Seeding America’s Future Innovations.”

It is a national outreach effort targeting advanced technology communities. For more, go to sbirroadtour.com