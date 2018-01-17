Posted 

School-aged set to perform ‘King Arthur’s Quest’ in Pahrump

School-aged set to perform ‘King Arthur’s Quest’ in Pahrump

9983092_web1_img_1075201811516250940_9983092.jpg
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Missoula Children's Theatre company, a traveling theater production that puts on various plays, stopped in Pahrump on Monday for a casting call for its King Arthur's Quest venue. About 50 to 60 kids were chosen for a part with performances set for Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for an event sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council.

School-aged set to perform ‘King Arthur’s Quest’ in Pahrump

9983092_web1_img_10812018115162554_9983092.jpg
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jonathan Handley, a director with the Missoula Children's Theatre, tells several school-aged kids to give their best performance to possibly be cast in the play King Arthur's Quest. The production, sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, is set to occur on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

School-aged set to perform ‘King Arthur’s Quest’ in Pahrump

9983092_web1_king-arthur-32018115163257224_9983092.jpg
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times About 50 to 60 kids audition for parts in a local production of King Arthur's Quest. The venue is set to be held at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium on Jan. 20, with performances beginning at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The production is sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council and being produced by a traveling theater company: Missoula Children's Threatre

By Jeffrey Meehan
Pahrump Valley Times

Dozens of school-aged children gathered at Pahrump Valley High School on Monday in the hopes of embarking on an adventure by trying out for a role in the well-known play “King Arthur’s Quest.”

From kindergarteners to high school seniors, local kids tried out for parts such as Guinevere, Merlin and even King Arthur himself, along with several other roles, in a casting call by the Missoula Children’s Theatre—a theatre company that moves around the country. The event is being sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council.

Loretta Lindell, president of the Pahrump Arts Council, said the annual event, which casts a new play each time, inspires creativity and helps local kids learn about teamwork.

About 50 to 60 kids were chosen to perform in one of two productions on Saturday at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium at 501 E. Calvada Blvd., with start times of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets will run $3 for kids and $5 for adults. A family ticket, good for both performances, can also be purchased for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are not available in advance.

This is the 18th year that Missoula Children’s Theatre has come to the Pahrump area, Lindell said.

The arts council sponsors the Missoula theatre company, based in Missoula, Montana, to bring two directors out for the production. Lindell said this year’s directors, Jonathan Handley and Carissa Lund, are new to the circuit.

The theatre crew will be off to Reno after leaving Pahrump and then California.

The show costs about $4,500 to bring in and includes lodging for the directors, Lindell said.

Teresa Skye, who volunteers as the youth arts coordinator for the arts council, said the fee covers the lodging for both directors.

Preferred RV Resort offered a discounted rate for both directors, she said.

Local businesses do help, but the bulk of the donations come from the Pahrump Arts Council, Skye said.

Lindell said the auditorium, though it doesn’t always sell out, can fit more than 200 people. People of all ages are welcome to attend the Jan. 20 performance and the show is family-friendly.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

 