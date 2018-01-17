School-aged set to perform ‘King Arthur’s Quest’ in Pahrump

Dozens of school-aged children gathered at Pahrump Valley High School on Monday in the hopes of embarking on an adventure by trying out for a role in the well-known play “King Arthur’s Quest.”

From kindergarteners to high school seniors, local kids tried out for parts such as Guinevere, Merlin and even King Arthur himself, along with several other roles, in a casting call by the Missoula Children’s Theatre—a theatre company that moves around the country. The event is being sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council.

Loretta Lindell, president of the Pahrump Arts Council, said the annual event, which casts a new play each time, inspires creativity and helps local kids learn about teamwork.

About 50 to 60 kids were chosen to perform in one of two productions on Saturday at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium at 501 E. Calvada Blvd., with start times of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets will run $3 for kids and $5 for adults. A family ticket, good for both performances, can also be purchased for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are not available in advance.

This is the 18th year that Missoula Children’s Theatre has come to the Pahrump area, Lindell said.

The arts council sponsors the Missoula theatre company, based in Missoula, Montana, to bring two directors out for the production. Lindell said this year’s directors, Jonathan Handley and Carissa Lund, are new to the circuit.

The theatre crew will be off to Reno after leaving Pahrump and then California.

The show costs about $4,500 to bring in and includes lodging for the directors, Lindell said.

Teresa Skye, who volunteers as the youth arts coordinator for the arts council, said the fee covers the lodging for both directors.

Preferred RV Resort offered a discounted rate for both directors, she said.

Local businesses do help, but the bulk of the donations come from the Pahrump Arts Council, Skye said.

Lindell said the auditorium, though it doesn’t always sell out, can fit more than 200 people. People of all ages are welcome to attend the Jan. 20 performance and the show is family-friendly.

