Scotty’s Castle exhibit plans focus of meeting

Death Valley National Park is seeking public input into its design plans for exhibits at the Scotty’s Castle Visitor Center.

The public is invited to provide comments on exhibit proposals at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. National Park Service personnel and contractors from The Design Minds will present several conceptual plans for the visitor center exhibits.

“This is a unique opportunity to design exhibits for a truly exceptional site. Scotty’s Castle doesn’t only tell the story of Death Valley Scotty, but the story of the West. Gold mines, shootouts, water rights, the displacement of traditional people are some of the ideas we hope to include within the interpretive exhibits,” Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds said.

“We are very eager to hear public comments on the current proposals,” Reynolds said. “Additionally, our partner, the Death Valley Natural History Association, has promised a free poster to anyone who comes and comments at the meeting.”

Scotty’s Castle was extensively damaged by a flash flood on Oct. 18, 2015.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in five hours causing catastrophic flooding that damaged or destroyed historic buildings and other features, roads, walkways, and utilities in the historic district.

The National Park Service is working with multiple contractors in repairing the damage and anticipates reopening to the public in early 2020.