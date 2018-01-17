Posted 

Season comes to end for Pahrump community Christmas tree

9985756_web1_tree1_9985756.jpg
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The community's Christmas tree was taken down in Pahrump on Tuesday outside the Pahrump Nugget hotel-casino. The official tree-lighting ceremony took place after dark on Saturday, Nov. 25, complete with seasonal holiday treats.

9985756_web1_tree2_9985756.jpg
Staff Report

A symbol of the recent holiday season was being taken down in Pahrump on Tuesday.

The community Christmas tree stood near Highway 160 and Crawford Way.

Valley Electric Association led the effort outside the Pahrump Nugget hotel-casino.

The official tree-lighting ceremony took place after dark on Saturday, Nov. 25, complete with seasonal holiday treats.

At the time, Catherine Tillett, director of marketing for Golden Gaming, said upward of 200 people attended the tradition, which began four years ago through the efforts of Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE 95.1 FM in Pahrump.

Ahead of the Nov. 25 ceremony, VEA crews put up the tree on Nov. 17.

 