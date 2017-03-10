Senior News

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 13 – March 17. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, peach crisp, garbanzo bean soup;

Tuesday — Tuna salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, apple, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, yogurt pie, soup;

Thursday — Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, fruit cup, 7-bean soup;

Friday – Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, soup:

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Law, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 13 – March 17:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Tuesday — Meat and potato tacos, steamed brown rice, calabacitas, apricot halves;

Wednesday — Spaghetti, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, three-bean salad, birthday cake;

Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread, cookie, pears;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs w/onions and peppers, low sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 13 – March 17:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Meat and potato tacos, steamed brown rice, calabacitas, apricot halves;

Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread, cookie, pears.