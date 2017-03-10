Posted 

Senior News

Active seniors staying healthy through exercise. Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

By Pamela Christie
Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 13 – March 17. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, peach crisp, garbanzo bean soup;

Tuesday — Tuna salad sandwich, carrot raisin salad, apple, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, squash, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, yogurt pie, soup;

Thursday — Orange chicken, rice, snow peas, fruit cup, 7-bean soup;

Friday – Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges, soup:

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; JK Nelson Law, 10 a.m. -1 p.m., call 727-5008 for appt.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 13 – March 17:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, steamed green beans, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Tuesday — Meat and potato tacos, steamed brown rice, calabacitas, apricot halves;

Wednesday — Spaghetti, mixed veggies, garlic toast, fruit cocktail, three-bean salad, birthday cake;

Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread, cookie, pears;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs w/onions and peppers, low sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 13 – March 17:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Meat and potato tacos, steamed brown rice, calabacitas, apricot halves;

Thursday — Corned beef and cabbage, baby carrots, red potatoes, Irish soda bread, cookie, pears.