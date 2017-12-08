Posted Updated 

Skeletal remains found in desert near Pahrump are identified

9769718_web1_wheelerpass_9769718.jpg
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign for Wheeler Pass Road leading out of Pahrump. The remains were found near Wheeler Pass Road in Clark County, authorities said.

By Rio Lacanlale
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas man whose skeletal remains were found in the desert near Pahrump in September has been identified.

The remains of 25-year-old Travis M. Scott were found Sept. 27 just outside Pahrump, near Wheeler Pass Road in Clark County.

Scott died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled a suicide.

Metropolitan Police Department crime scene investigators and the Clark County coroner responded to the scene in September after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains.

 