Small Business Administration reaches out to veterans

The U.S. Small Business Administration seeks member nominations from veteran-owned small businesses and veterans service organizations to serve on the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs.

The SBA also seeks member nominations from two veteran service organizations or military service organizations to serve on the Interagency Task Force for Veterans Small Business Development.

The task force coordinates federal efforts to increase and improve veteran small business development.

This includes increasing access to capital, improving business development opportunities, and meeting federal contracting goals for veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

Nominations of eligible representatives must be sent via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov

The submission deadline for nominations is Dec. 15.

Additional information and resources for veteran-owned small business is at www.sba.gov/ovbd