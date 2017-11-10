Soroptimists host holiday fashion show in Pahrump area

Officials with the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley are reminding families of its special holiday fashion show coming up this month.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch, 3601 South Highway 160, in the clubhouse, beginning at 3 p.m.

As defined by the organization’s publicity chair, Tonya Brum, the Soroptimists are an international women’s organization projecting and supporting goals, visions and ideas for all young woman globally.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of women and girls in our community, as well as our region and also around the world,” Brum said. “Locally, the organization has been around for 11 years. Willi Baer and I were part of the charter team. Overall, the organization has existed since 1922, so we are approaching 100 years of existence. The program started in Oakland, California. It is now in 125 countries around the world.”

Brum noted that a local business is providing all of the clothing and accessories for the event.

“The holiday-themed fashions are from Pahrump’s Sunflower Fashions,” she said. “The clothing will be modeled by local business and professional women and will be available for purchase after the show. The best part of this event is that anybody can purchase the clothing and accessories modeled by these women, and there will be a variety of sizes available.”

Aside from the show itself, Brum spoke about additional elements of the event.

“There will also be wine and cheese platters, silent auction items, pick-a-prize raffles and of course, everyone’s favorite, the 50/50 raffle, along with door prizes,” she noted. “People can purchase their tickets now for $20 per person. This is all for a wonderful and important organization.”

For additional information and tickets to the event, call 702-845 4748, or 702-592-5276.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Follow @sharrispvt on Twitter.