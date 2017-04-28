Teacher of the Year ceremony returns to Pahrump

Nine area educators will be lauded for their respective talents and dedication in the classroom, as the annual Stand for Children, Teacher of the Year Celebration returns on Saturday.

The event takes place at the NyE Communities Coalition facility at 1020 E. Wilson Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

Coalition Communications Specialist April Jackson said Saturday marks the 19th year for the event, honoring the teachers.

“Our Stand for Children and Teacher of the Year Celebration is an opportunity for us and the community to congratulate those teachers who have gone above and beyond this past school year,” she said. “It also allows our principals to make a special recognition for teachers in the schools that have done an exceptional job with their students and their community.”

Nye County School District’s Kyle Lindberg is officiating the ceremony.

Jackson spoke about Saturday’s program, noting not all teachers nominated know they are being honored.

“We have a couple of students who will escort the teacher to the stage where a student will read the letter that was turned in for that teacher’s nomination,” she said. “Sometimes the principals want to surprise them, but we try to let the teachers know, so they will have Saturday open, to be here for the recognition. Each teacher gets a gift, lunch and cake afterwards.”

Entertainment for the event Jackson said is actually provided by the students. “The Boy Scouts will be doing the presentation of colors at the beginning of the ceremony and that will be followed by the national anthem,” she said. “The Pahrump Valley High School band with their new band director will be doing a piece for us as well.”

Additionally, Jackson said that by and large, most teachers do not get the respect and appreciation they deserve while educating young minds.

“I don’t think our local educators are acknowledged enough for their efforts,” she said. “They work way more hours than they get paid for. Teaching is a part of their life and it becomes who you are. It’s very important that we recognize those who give so much of themselves to try to build a better future for the students and society because it starts with our children.”

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church has always been a big part of this and they did it for the 15 years prior to this year,” Jackson said. “We didn’t take it over until last year. St. Martins has been a major contributor as far as being able to provide food and support for this event.”

