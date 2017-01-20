Three arrested on drug and weapons charges; possible biker gang link

Three Pahrump residents, who police said could have ties to an outlaw motorcycle gang, were arrested on multiple weapons and drug violations this week.

Michael J. Reich and Sarah I. Reich were taken into custody by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and were each charged with multiple preliminary felony counts including two counts of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, two counts of possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possessing stolen property.

While the third suspect, Barbara Holinaty, was charged with three preliminary felony counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

On Jan. 19 sheriff’s office officials served a search warrant at a property on the 800 block of Gold Point Road about stolen property possibly being in the residence.

The initial search turned up a .762 caliber SKS rifle, a medium sized bag of suspected methamphetamine, a medium sized bag of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and several items belonging to the motorcycle gang the Hessians.

After the initial search, deputies received an amended search warrant over the phone to carry out a more extensive search of the property.

During the second search, the police report noted that Michael and Sarah Reich resided in the main house, while Holinaty stays in a motorhome east of the main residence.

While searching the master bedroom of the home deputies discovered a bevy of weapons including four rifles, two pistols and a pistol grip shotgun.

On of the guns recovered, a 9mm handgun, was discovered to be stolen out of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest report stated.

In addition to the guns, various drugs and drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies and a digital scales were found.

There was also over 40 items of Hessians memorabilia discovered in the master bedroom including pictures, stickers, a calendar a knife and newspaper clippings about the gang among other items. The deputy noted that Michael Reich was featured in several of the gang photos they discovered.

After a records check the deputy was alerted that Michael Reich was an alleged member of the biker gang, who the sheriff’s office described as dangerous, taking part in illegal activities ranging from drug sales to murder.

A separate search of the mobile home where Holinaty resides turned up a silver pistol, baggies and containers of suspected methamphetamine, a container with unidentified pills and a mirror with methamphetamine residue on it.

A records check revealed that Michael Reich has six felony convictions in multiple agencies, and Sarah Reich was a convicted felon.

All three suspect were arrested and taken to the Nye County Detention Center. Michael was charged with nine felonies counts and was being held on $85,000 bond. Sarah Reich was being held on $80,655 bond, while Holinaty was being held on $15,000 bond.

